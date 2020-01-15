Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel, reviews performance of NMDC Limited

Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel, Govt. of India visited the Head Office of NMDC Limited at Hyderabad today and reviewed its performance. The Minister met CMD, Directors, CVO and Senior Officials of the company.

Shri Kulastesaid NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in India that has been the backbone of steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers. He appreciated NMDC’s efforts for carrying out sustainable and responsible mining. He also enquired about renewal position of Diamond Mining Project, Panna and congratulated NMDC for its CSR initiatives.