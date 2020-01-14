Telephone conversation of the Prime Minister with the President of the Russian Federation

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the President of the Russian Federation Mr. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin had a telephone conversation today.

Recalling that the Russian Federation had celebrated Christmas recently as per the tradition in Russia, the Prime Minister conveyed seasons greetings to President Putin and to the friendly people of Russia. President Putin warmly reciprocated the greetings and wished Prime Minister Modi and the people of India prosperity, progress, peace and happiness.

The two leaders expressed happiness at the significant landmarks the Special Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries had covered in the recent past, particularly in the year 2019. They agreed to continue consulting closely and working assiduously to further strengthen India-Russia ties in all spheres the year 2020.

The Prime Minister stressed that the year 2020 would be of special significance for Russia, and recalled with gratitude the invitation of President Putin to the Prime Minister to participate in the 75th Victory Day Celebration in Moscow in May this year. The Prime Minister stated that he looked forward also to participating in the Summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS countries in Russia this year, and welcoming President Putin in India for the 21st bilateral Annual Summit.