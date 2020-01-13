Prime Minister congratulates HM Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said, Sultan of Oman

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated HM Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said, on taking over as Sultan of Oman.

&I heartily congratulate HM Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said on taking over as Sultan of Oman. I am confident that under his leadership, Oman will continue to progress and prosper and contribute to global peace.

India has millennia old relations with Oman. We look forward to working hand in hand with HM Sayyid Haitham to further strengthen our strategic partnership&, PM said.

