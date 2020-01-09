meteocontrol adds new site in Dubai

Augsburg/Dubai, January 09, 2020 – meteocontrol GmbH, a global provider of independent PV monitoring systems, is strengthening its international business once again – this time with a focus on the Middle East through the addition of meteocontrol AMEA DMCC in Dubai.

meteocontrol GmbH”s monitoring systems currently monitor and control over 48,000 photovoltaic systems worldwide with a total power output of approximately 16 gigawatts. The company, which is headquartered in Germany and has numerous international subsidiaries, also assists in the planning, construction and operation of PV systems and solar parks through technical consulting and forecasting services.

meteocontrol AMEA DMCC, which was recently founded in Dubai, serves markets and customers located in the Middle East and supports the subsidiary in Australia and partners in India. This proximity to the future markets of the photovoltaic industry will enable meteocontrol to pro-actively drive developments, adapt its solutions and services quickly to relevant market requirements and make the most of synergy effects. meteocontrol AMEA DMCC also has its sights firmly set on the PV markets in Southeast Asia and southern Africa. Market studies predict strong growth in the solar industry both globally and in particular in the countries served by the meteocontrol team in Dubai.

“We have already had notable success in the Middle East, thus the logical next step was to open a site in the region”s central hub. Thanks to our experienced employees on site we have been fully operational since day one and can exploit synergies with our teams in other regions,” explains Martin Schneider, Managing Director of meteocontrol. Rouven Lenhart, Managing Director of meteocontrol AMEA DMCC, adds: “We are looking forward to this new challenge and to seizing all the opportunities that the site in Dubai has to offer. Our proximity to new markets and our customers here is a huge advantage. We will be able to react and respond to rapidly changing, country-specific market requirements and specific customer needs much better and much more swiftly.”

The meteocontrol AMEA DMCC team will be showcasing meteocontrol”s entire range of products and services at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi from January 13 to 16, 2020, at booth 7135.