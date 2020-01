There has been a steep reduction in the pendency of vigilance complaints in the last few years under the Modi Government. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh was briefed about the status, including pendency and disposal, of Vigilance cases in the Central Vigilance Commission, for which DoPT (Department of Personnel