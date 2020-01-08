JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar meets Secretary MHRD Shri Amit Khare to apprise about current campus situation

Vice-Chancellor, JNU Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar along with Rector-II Prof. Satish Chandra Garkoti met Secretary, MHRD today morning and apprised that the situation in the campus is presently peaceful. They also informed that the Communication and Information System has been repaired and is now functional. The last date for student registration for the Winter Semester 2020 without fine has also been extended up to 20th January, 2020. As part of this registration process about 3300 students have since deposited fee for online registration. University administration has appealed to all the stakeholders to maintain peace in the campus and not to get provoked by any misinformation.

University authorities were advised by the Ministry to make all out efforts for restoration of the normal functioning of the University at the earliest.