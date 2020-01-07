High Level Committee chaired by Union Home Minister approves over Rs. 5,908 crore of additional Central assistance to 7 States

The High Level Committee (HLC), chaired by the Union Minister for Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah, met in New Delhi today to consider additional central assistance to seven states, which were affected by floods/ landslides/cloudburst during south west monsoon 2019.

HLC approved additional central assistance of Rs. 5908.56 crore to seven States from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) – Rs. 616.63 crore to Assam, Rs. 284.93 crore to Himachal Pradesh, Rs. 1869.85 crore to Karnataka, Rs. 1749.73 crore to Madhya Pradesh, Rs. 956.93 crore to Maharashtra, Rs. 63.32 to Tripura and Rs 367.17 crore to Uttar Pradesh for floods/ landslides/cloudburst during south west monsoon 2019.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, was present in the meeting, along with senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture and NITI Aayog.

Earlier, the Central Government has released an interim financial assistance of Rs. 3,200 crore to 4 States – Rs 1200 crore to Karnataka, Rs 1000 crore to Madhya Pradesh, Rs 600 crore to Maharashtra and Rs 400 crore to Bihar. In addition, during 2019-20, till date, Centre Government has released Rs 8068.33 crore to 27 States as Central share from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Central Government under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been providing full support to the State Governments by providing timely logistics and financial resources to supplement efforts of the State Governments to deal with the situation effectively in the wake of natural calamities.