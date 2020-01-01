Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav assumes charge as Chairman, Railway Board on reappointment for a period of one year

Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav, IRSEE (1980 Batch) has assumed charge today on 01.01.2020 after being reappointed as Chairman, Railway Board, in the rank of Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government of India. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved re-employment of Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav as Chairman, Railway Board for a period of one year w.e.f 01.01.2020.

Earlier, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav was appointed as Chairman, Railway Board (Ministry of Railways) and ex-officio Principal Secretary to Govt. of India on 01.01.2019. Prior to this assignment, Shri Yadav had worked as General Manager, South Central Railway.

His academic qualifications including a Masters Degree in Business Administration –MBA (Technology Management) from La Trobe University, Australia and a Bachelors Degree in Engineering (Electrical Engineering) from Allahabad University, Uttar Pradesh. He holds immense experience in the fields of Project Management, General Management, Industrial Policy Formulation, Foreign Collaboration < Foreign Direct Investment, Management of Sector Specific International Technical Programmes and Co-ordination of World Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Funding.

During the course of his illustrious career, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav held several important executive and managerial positions on Indian Railways and on deputation to various Organizations. In Indian Railways, his assignments included serving as Chief Electrical Engineer, Planning/Traction Distribution, Northern Railway; Divisional Railway Manager, Lucknow Division, North Eastern Railway and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operation), Delhi Division, Northern Railway.

Amongst the assignments he held on deputation are – Executive Director, Railway Electrification Projects, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), New Delhi; Group General Manager (Electrical), Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited; Project Director, International Centre for Advancement of Manufacturing Technology at United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO); he was also Director, Department of Industrial Policy < Promotion, Ministry of Industry, Government of India.

He also held an important foreign assignment as Deputy Manager (Electrical), IRCON at Turkey, where he was instrumental in planning, execution and commissioning of Railway Electrification Project for Turkish Railway.