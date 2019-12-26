PM Lays foundation stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow today. Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion he said that, it is also a coincidence that on the day of Good Governance Day, the statue of Atal ji has been unveiled in the building from which the UP government runs. This magnificent statue of him will inspire people working in Lok Bhavan for good governance and public service, he added.

The Prime Minister said that it is a privilege for him to lay the foundation stone of the institute related to health education dedicated to Atal ji since Lucknow has been the parliamentary seat of Atal ji for years. The Prime Minister reminded that Atal ji used to say that life cannot be seen in pieces, it has to be seen in totality. The same is true for the government, the same is true for good governance. Good governance is also not possible until we think of the problems in totality, in totality, he added.

PM listed out his governments road map for the health sector, working on Preventive healthcare, Expanding Affordable Healthcare, Supply Side Interventions, ie ensuring supply in view of every demand of this sector and Mission Mode intervention. He also said that from Swachh Bharat to Yoga, from Ujjwala to Fit India Movement and to promote Ayurveda with all these – every such initiative is making its important contribution in prevention of diseases. He said that construction of more than 1.25 lakh wellness centers in rural areas of the country is the key to Preventive Health Care. These centers, by catching the early symptoms of the disease, will prove to be helpful in their treatment in the beginning. Due to Ayushman Bharat, about 70 lakh poor patients of the country have been given free treatment, of which about 11 lakh are here only in UP, he added.