PM greets the nation on Christmas

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings to the nation on Christmas.

‽Merry Christmas!

We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering.

His teachings inspire millions across the world.”, the Prime Minister said.



