ScaleUp 360° Automotive AI: Become a partner and expand your lead pipeline

Be part of the 2020 ScaleUp 360° Automotive AI!

2 days | 12 webinars | February 04 – 05, 2020 | Join the number 1 digital event on Level +5 automation

As a business partner at ScaleUp 360° Automotive AI (February 04 – 05, 2020), you present your solution or tool for autonomous vehicle development to a professional audience with budget responsibility – right from your desk. Use the webinar format for live demos or use cases to showcase your expertise in front of qualified top-level participants.

These are your benefits:

– Expand your lead pipeline: generate high-quality leads and win new customers

– Qualified top-level participants: present your portfolio to over 200 decision makers with budget responsibility

– Direct communication: communicate directly with the potential customer in the Q&A session and increase your brand awareness

– No overhead costs: save the costs for exhibition space, onsite personnel and travel expenses

For more information, get the Business Partner brochure or simply contact us – we would be happy to advise you on a tailor-made package: https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/automotive-ai/partners/

ScaleUp 360° Automotive AI is part of the digital we.CONECT event series. ScaleUp 360° brings together established industry experts and decision makers from the world’s leading companies at online events to present solutions for business-critical challenges in interactive webinar sessions. All information about the events can be found on our website at https://www.scale-up-360.com

Your contact for questions about the event series:

Leonie Lawrence

Marketing Manager

we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH | Reichenberger Str. 124 | 10999

P: +49 30 52 10 70 3 – 83 | E: leonie.lawrence@we-conect.com