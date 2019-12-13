ActivTrak Named PCMag Editors’ Choice for Best Employee Monitoring Software

Austin, TEXAS – May 30, 2019 – ActivTrak, Inc., a pioneer and leader in contextual user activity monitoring solutions, today announced it has won the PCMag Editors’ Choice Award for Best Employee Monitoring Software in 2019.

For more than 35 years, PCMag has been the leading authority on technology buying, delivering independent reviews of more than 2,500 products per year. The PCMag Editors’ Choice award is the publication’s highest endorsement and recognized globally as a trusted symbol for buyers and sellers of technology products and services.

ActivTrak delivers cloud-native, contextual user activity monitoring (UAM) software for the digital workplace. Unlike traditional UAM providers that focus on limited technical data such as log files and keystroke logging, ActivTrak derives rich activity insights and analytics from human behavior by connecting actions, context, and intent across a comprehensive set of digital environments.

According to the PCMag review, “ActivTrak sported the most intuitive, cloud-based admin UI of any of the employee monitoring tools in this roundup. Of the three tools we tested with a focus on productivity metrics…ActivTrak is the easiest to set up and use. It offers the most privacy features, great productivity metrics and reports, and automated alerts. Priced affordably by scaled volume, ActivTrak is our Editors’ Choice for businesses looking to drive productivity and efficiency in their offices with targeted data gathering but don’t need or want to pay for a full-on, Big Brother-like employee surveillance platform.”

In addition to the PCMag Editors’ Choice Award, ActivTrak is listed on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies, and consistently one of the top-rated UAM products on Capterra, G2 Crowd, Trustpilot, and Spiceworks, among others.

To learn more visit: https://activtrak.com/product/.

About ActivTrak, Inc.

ActivTrak offers cloud-based user activity monitoring that allows organizations to understand how and what people do at work.

The ActivTrak platform provides rich contextual insights and analytics about human behavior that empower digital workplaces to achieve security, compliance, and productivity goals. With more than 5,000 customers worldwide, ActivTrak’s award-winning solution can be configured in minutes providing immediate visibility into what users are doing.

ActivTrak is backed by Elsewhere Partners and led by a team of seasoned security and IT veterans. For more information visit https://activtrak.com/ or follow ActivTrak on Twitter @activtrak.