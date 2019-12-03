AM-Connect: Benefit from the Power of many

CAMBRIDGE, UK – Dec 03, 2019 – AM-Connect signs up its first Tier1 EPC, Burns & McDonnell, and thereby pushes the growth of a smart and reliable supplier network within the energy industry. Built from scratch and tailored to the needs of the UK energy market, AM-Connect”s mission is to drive the establishment of a sustainable network of enterprises of all sizes along the industry”s supply chain with a unique refreshing approach.

“Simplifying our procurement process and enhancing our supply chain engagement was a key initiative for us in 2019. We selected the AM-Connect technology platform because it fundamentally aligns with what we are trying to accomplish as a business. Its core feature set has enabled us ease of access into the Tier 2 and Tier 3 supply chain whilst providing further transparency into the markets we serve.”, says Jonathan Chapman, Managing Director UK at Burns & McDonnell.

As a global firm providing a full-suite of engineering, architecture, construction and consulting services across all industries, including Transmission and Distribution, Burns & McDonnell is always a step ahead in utilizing innovative technology to drive business efficiency. “Our clients have been telling us they are looking for a new approach to project delivery with an emphasis on single tier contracting. To continue being responsive to their needs, we needed to look at new tools that enable us to be innovative in the way we engage, select, manage and ultimately partner with our supply chain to deliver successful outcomes for our clients”, says Nick Busby, EPC Project Manager at Burns & McDonnell.

AM-Connect serves the purpose of gaining and maintaining access to suppliers and service providers. It is designed in a manner to support utilities, EPCs and Tier 1 suppliers in finding the right partners in the supply chain by providing more transparency to identify capabilities and expertise among the market players with respect to service portfolios and certifications.

Sabrina Kellermann, CEO of AM-Connect states: “Being a startup company, we are motivated by continuously delivering increased value for our clients. Our passion is to make the tendering process as simple as possible and to empower our users to make the best decisions when selecting a supplier. One example of how we deliver is our star rating feature for accomplished works. Besides transparency on certifications, we thereby also deliver insights into real customer experience, on aspects such as quality of communication, reliability, timeliness or price-performance-ratio. In our personal life, we already understand how to get the best value for the price. In terms of travel, e.g. when booking hotels, we are checking ratings from other travelers to make sure we pick the best option. So, why not apply this proven mechanism also to our work life?”

AM-Connect uses the advantages of online communities combined with a selection of smart features to do the perfect business matchmaking in only a few clicks. With unlimited access to knowledge and resources, it enables all platform users to benefit from the power of many. This leaves big expectations in terms of managing the change in the industry towards digitalization and sustainability.

Website: www.am-connect.com

Contact: info@am-connect.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/amconnect

About AM-Connect

AM-Connect is a B2B-matchmaking platform, providing a new approach on how to find suppliers, service providers and tenders efficiently. Connecting the demand and supply side on our platform, we allow our users to link up with other companies within the UK energy sector easily.

AM-Connect was founded end of 2018 after exploring the market”s pain points and needs when it comes to tendering of services all around substation and HV assets. Discovering a crucial need for more transparency among companies within the electricity transmission and distribution sector all along the supply chain we started developing our platform solution in a customer-centric approach and built an efficient and easy to use solution to overcome the identified obstacles.

We do believe that the power of many is key to build a sustainable network for the procurement of services and material, so we are also including small and medium sized companies to enhance the diversity of sourcing, while at the same time offering full transparency on certifications as well as on portfolios. With our inclusive approach and exceptional platform features, we go beyond existing solutions to lift tendering of services to the next level.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a private, employee-owned engineering, design and construction firm with 7,000 professionals located in offices throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employees.

We develop solutions through creating passionate partnerships, placing client service front and centre, understanding clients” needs and striving to make them successful. Our employee ownership culture means that our success is closely aligned to our clients” success. We are bold in how we develop solutions and challenge the norm, drawing from the whole company to find answers to some of the toughest questions. We work on some of the world”s most crucial infrastructure projects, delivering completely integrated service from concept to completion.

In 2017, Burns & McDonnell opened the U.K. office in Birmingham. With more than 120 years of experience designing and building infrastructure throughout the world, Burns & McDonnell is now taking forward a long-term investment plan in the U.K.

With the U.K energy market undergoing a transformation, our focus is on providing a differentiated service across technical consultancy, engineering services and project delivery as the U.K. adapts to a low carbon future underpinned by smart technologies.