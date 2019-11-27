Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV from Mods4cars for BMW vehicles reduced in price

Las Vegas, Nevada – November 27, 2019

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the Video-in-motion unlocker, SmartTV for BMW to 99.00 Euro with immediate effect. The retrofitted TV module enables TV and DVD playback to be activated while driving. This allows the passenger to operate the entertainment technology and play DVDs on longer journeys.

“With our SmartTV control, we offer a sophisticated and professional solution for Video-in-motion and hope that even more BMW drivers will be able to enjoy the added convenience of our module after the price reduction,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The SmartTV module is permanently installed into the vehicle, which is why the functions are retained even after inspection work by a dealer. A key combination on the steering wheel activates and deactivates the Video-in-motion unlocker. As no cables are cut during installation, a trace-free dismantling is possible at any time.

The SmartTV module is equipped with a standard USB port. This enables the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge. Thus the Video-in-motion unlocker always remains up to date and does not need to be removed for an software update.

The Video-in-motion unlocker, SmartTV, can be used for the BMW models 1 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, 7 Series, X5 and Z4. In addition, Video-in-motion unlocker are also available for vehicle brands Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda and Volkswagen. The SmartTV module for BMW is now available for 99.00 Euro.

The company, Mods4cars, is also manufacturer of the SmartTOP convertible top controls. The clever convertible modules, manufactured since 2001, allow the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving, with only one push of a button, as well as the operation of the top via the original vehicle key from a distance. They are available for all common convertible and roadster models.

http://www.mods4cars.com

