LSoft Technologies presents Active@ Uneraser 14

October 4, 2019: LSoft Technologies, an industry leader in data recovery solutions, is proud to announce the release of a new edition of its popular Active@ Uneraser. Version 14.0.0 comes with many improvements to offer the best chances possible of recovering lost data. This update features a newly redesigned welcome screen and registration page to enhance user experience. It also sports improved recovery for NTFS drives in Windows Storage Spaces and drives with 4 KB sector sizes. The software is now more stable when working with failing disks, such as those which have developed lots of bad sectors. The new recovery kernel improves the chances of getting back lost data intact, and two new file signatures have been added to the file search function – Canon Raw Image (CR3) and Finale Notation (MUSX). Users of the Ultimate edition will also have access to the latest edition of Active@ Boot Disk, which has now been upgraded to WinPE based on Windows 10, and fully supports SATA, PCI-E, NVMe, and M.2 disks.

If you’re looking for a dependable way to recover deleted data fast, Active@ Uneraser exploits the window of opportunity you have to get back what you lost before it gets permanently overwritten. By working in its own self-contained boot environment, you can increase the chances of a successful recovery operation without risking further modification to the data. It’s easy to use, yet advanced under the hood. It supports all types of writable digital storage media, both external and internal, and all file systems supported by Windows, Linux, and macOS..

Pricing and Availability

Three versions of Active@ Uneraser are available:

FREEWARE

Allows you to recover one file per session

Professional. Personal ($39.99), Corporate ($49.99) and Unlimited ($995.00) licenses, based on a number of installations and purposesbr/

Unlimited number of recovered files.

Includes bootable WinPE-based Recovery environment for date recovery when machine does not boot.

Ultimate. Personal ($49.99), Corporate ($69.99) and Unlimited ($1495.00) licenses, based on a number of installations and purposesbr/

Unlimited number of recovered files.

Includes bootable WinPE-based and Linux-based Recovery environment for date recovery when machine does not boot.

Virtually rebuilds damaged RAID0, RAID1, RAID5 and Span disk arrays. Damaged RAID data recovery.

Try out the new Active@ Uneraser 14 today at https://www.uneraser.com/undelete.html