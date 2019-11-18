LSoft Technologies launches Active@ Partition Recovery 19

October 4, 2019 — LSoft Technologies Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Active@ Partition Recovery 19. The lates version sports many new improvements and refinements, including a redesigned user experience, an updated recovery kernel, and improved recovery of volumes with 4KB sector sizes. The Last Chance recovery method, which you can use to search for or recover individual files by type, has also received an update with support for two new file signatures – Canon Raw Image (CR3) files and Final Notation (MUSX) files.

Who should use Active@ Partition Recovery?

Data loss is something almost all computer users have experiences at least once. Whether it is an archive of treasured family photos or some critical documents for work, it is never a good feeling when you suddenly realized you deleted or formatted the wrong partition. Other incidents can happen beyond your control, such as power failures or malware attacks, which can both lead to data loss. Partitions work like individual hard drives, and you can divide a drive into as many as you want. However, if a partition is deleted or formatted, the general understanding is that all data on it will be gone for good as well.

Fortunately, that is not really the case. Active@ Partition Recovery 19 lets you exploit the window of opportunity you have to recover the files before they are permanently overwritten. It works in its own self-contained boot environment as well, to minimize further damage or modification to the contents of the drive. Get back what you’ve lost at https://www.partition-recovery.com/index.html .

About LSoft Technologies

LSoft Technologies Inc. is a worldwide leader in data recovery software technologies. Unique Active@ Scan technologies allow to detect remains of your sensitive data on the disks being severely damaged by viruses or power surge, having physical damages (bad sectors and bad clusters), or even after volume deletion and disk re-formatting. Since its inception in 1998, LSoft’s mission has been to create a software framework for your data security. LSoft’s current vision is tied to a strong commitment to the latest technologies that expand the power and reach of PCs for its users.