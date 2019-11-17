LSoft Technologies releases Active@ UNDELETE 16

October 17, 2019 — LSoft Technologies, one of the leading developers of data recovery and disk imaging software, is proud to announce the launch of the new 16 version of its popular undelete software, Active@ UNDELETE. This new release brings many important improvements, tweaks and bug fixes. The biggest news in Active@ UNDELETE v.16 is the latest Recovery Kernel, which includes various improvements & bug fixes to boost your chances of recovering data. In addition, new file signatures have been added to support Canon raw image files (CR3) and Finale notation files (MUSX). Ultimate edition users will be glad to have the new version of Active@ Boot Disk at their disposals. Upgraded to WinPE based on the latest Windows 10 build 1903, Active@ Boot Disk v.15 now fully supports SATA & PCI-E NVMe M.2 disks. Also, LSoft Technologies has improved NTFS recovery on volumes located in Windows Storage Spaces, recovery of disks having 4KB (4096 bytes) sector size and software stability when working with failing disks. Active@ UNDELETE v.16 makes it easier and faster than ever before to get your lost data back.

The Active@ UNDELETE data recovery toolkit is ideal for recovering files or partitions which have been accidentally or maliciously deleted or those which have been damaged by a hardware failure or power cut. It supports all types of writable storage media on any device, such as digital cameras, external and internal hard drives and solid-state drives, and removable media like USB pen drives and memory cards. It also supports all mainstream file systems, including those native to Windows, Linux, Unix and MacOS. If you have lost important files on virtually any modern computer or other digital device, then Active@ UNDELETE provides the best chances possible of getting everything back intact. Download the demo version today to see what it can do for you at https://www.active-undelete.com/undelete.html .