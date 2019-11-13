HTS Global AG Product Catalogue 2019/2020

The Swiss manufacturer HTS Global AG continuously strives to offer its customers the highest quality at competitive prices, as well as excellent customer service.

Excellent customer service also means keeping your customers up to date, says Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS Global AG. HTS Global AG has established itself over the years as one of the leading manufacturers of self-regulating heating tapes on the heating cable market. “Nevertheless, we strive to maintain our high-quality standard and to further expand our already well-developed product range,” says Fabian de Soet. The larger the product range, the more you can respond to the individual needs of the customer.

HTS Global AG recently released a new product catalog valid for the remainder of 2019 and for the coming year 2020. HTS Global AG wants to guarantee its customers maximum transparency. The new product catalog contains illustrative value tables of all products.

If further questions remain unanswered after this, the HTS Global AG team is happy to help at any time.

If you are interested, the current HTS product catalog can be requested from HTS Global AG or you can download it from the homepage at www.hts-global.com.