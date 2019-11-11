Taiwan Delivers Intelligent Health Solution at MEDICA 2019

Medical technology is an immensely important economic sector for Taiwan and has consistently expanded for years. Government support programs, known as the 5+2 Major Innovative Industries policy, enable the companies located in Taiwan to invest substantial time and money in the research and development of new solutions. What started out as the “5 Pillar Industries” focusing on the industrial sectors of the Asian-Silicon Valley (Biomedical, Green Energy, Smart Machinery, and Defense) subsequently was expanded to include “new agriculture” and the “circular economy” as the “+2.” As Taiwan has three major advantages, including “top medical technology”, “comprehensive technology industry supply chain”, and “sufficient energy of biotechnology manufacturing industry”, it is a superior location for medical industrial development. Politics and business in Taiwan are closely connected to quickly and flexibly respond to current healthcare trends. Taiwan is already the most technically-advanced country among its peers when it comes to the development and use of state-of-the-art technologies. Now the dividends of these investments are clear: As the world of healthcare delivery makes the next leap to digitalization, Taiwan is at the forefront.

From its initial focus on innovative manufacturing, in-house ICT technologies drove production efficiency and quality. Today, Taiwan has advanced to become a leader with its “Asian-Silicon Valley” concept. The government also wants to further strengthen Taiwan’s key position by independently developing medical products that meet the high demands of international markets – on attractive terms. Taiwanese companies, for example, are working on their own hardware and software for intelligent operating theatres, AI supported clinical diagnostics and robotic-supported physical therapy.

The future of healthcare is based on big data – its collection, transmission and evaluation. The development and implementation of 5G networks now allow the immediate transfer of large imaging and monitoring datasets to specialists in distant locations. This reduces the need to travel for patient care. AI is assisting and sometimes eliminating the rudimentary and expensive data evaluation tasks, which are an ever-greater aspect of the diagnostic process. AR/VR”s vast potential is now providing benefits in the training of medical professionals, the execution of intricate surgeries and the treatment of psychological disorders. Robotics, once the exclusive realm of Taiwan”s leading manufacturing, is being implemented for the benefit of patients and caregivers.

Double-digit export growth rates of 10.73 per cent in 2018 underline the important role and prove the success of medical technology that is “Made in Taiwan”. Clearly, Taiwan has successfully completed its transformation from a manufacturing industry to a leading developer of digital solutions and applications to drive positive medical outcomes.

Although used by the global community in everyday life and already playing a key role in Europe"s healthcare systems

Western medical systems increasingly rely on solutions that Taiwanese companies offer.