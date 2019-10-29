SmartTOP convertible top control for the BMW 6 Series permanently reduced in price

Las Vegas, Nevada – October 29, 2019

The SmartTOP manufacturer Mods4cars is pleased to announce a price reduction for BMW 6 Series Convertible owners. The retrofitted additional convertible top control for the BMW 6 Series (E64) is now permanently lowered in price and is now available for 169 Euro + tax. “We hope that even more convertible drivers will be able to enjoy our sophisticated additional functions and thereby enjoy their top down driving experience more,” says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP convertible top control is a complementary module providing valuable functional extensions to the convertibles top. With it the top can be opened and closed while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to the One-Touch function, a brief tap on the convertibles top button is all it takes for the operation to be carried out automatically.

It will also be possible to operate the convertibles top from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control. “The SmartTOP customer can already open their top as they move toward their vehicle – a real time saver,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. There is no need to make any changes to the vehicles key for this function.

In addition to these two main functions, the SmartTOP module provides numerous features: It makes it possible to open and close the windows via the remote control. All windows can be closed by One-Touch with the button in the driver’s door. Additionally, the door can be unlocked automatically when the ignition is switched off, so that it is no longer necessary to pull on the door handle twice.

When starting or stopping the engine, a running top movement is not interrupted. The SmartTOP unit can be completely deactivated if necessary. All functions can be programmed according to personal requirements.

The SmartTOP module is delivered with a plug-and-play adapter. The specially developed plug-in wiring harness makes installation easy. The USB port attached to SmartTOP allows the module to be programmed on a home PC/Mac. Software updates can also be installed, which Mods4cars makes available free of charge to their customers.

The comfort control for the BMW 6 Series Convertible (E64) is now on offer for 169.00 Euro + tax. Modules are also available for the BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 6 Series (F12), Z4 and Mini models.

Following vehicle brands are supported by the SmartTOP convertible top control: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

