Draka Cable for Live Production: Easy to bend

Cologne, October 24th, 2019. The Multimedia Solutions division of the Prysmian Group has developed its SMPTE 311M hybrid camera cable further. The broadcast cables for live production are now available with two Draka BendBright-XS single mode fibres and a highly flexible jacket. These properties make the SMPTE 311M Hybrid High Flex cables even more resistant to bending, very robust and durable.

The Hybrid HD Camera Cables 2SM 9/125 + 4 x AWG20 + 2 x AWG24 according to SMPTE 311M standard are now equipped with two BendBright-XS single mode optical fibres of type G.652.D2 or G.657.A2/B2 as well as auxiliary and signal conductors. They are used for simultaneous transmission of energy, video, audio and control signals and connect the camera to the base station.

The new BendBright-XS single mode fibre features extremely low macro-bending sensitivity, tight glass geometry and ColorLock-XS coating. This makes the SMPTE 311M Hybrid High Flex cables extremely robust and resistant to bending. Optical fibre with BendBright Technology has the flexibility to be pushed, pulled, bent and handled in ways that allow easy manipulation for outside broadcast camera shooting situations, without any degradation of the transmission signal. This important feature results from the high performance and flexibility of the Prysmian Group PCVD fibre manufacturing process. This special process offers the unique advantage of protecting the integrity of light inside the fibre core, essential in critical signal transmission situations when regular fibres may experience significant leakage resulting in signal loss and dropout.

The cables are available with PUR, TPE or LSZH outer sheathing. Mobile use with permanent winding has been proofed. The connector is easy to mount in the field. The SMPTE 311M Hybrid High Flex cable is available in various flame resistance types and suitable for all new digital camera systems of well-known manufacturers.

“Designed for professional studio and live production, Draka Hybrid HD camera cables meet the broadcast industry’s needs for long-term HDTV, super slow motion, 4K and 8K broadcasts,” says Dipl.-Ing. Marc-Oliver Hentschel, Product Manager Studio Broadcast BU Multimedia Solutions of Prysmian Group. “We are pleased to provide our broadcast customers with highly flexible and powerful camera cables with an optimal cost-benefit ratio with immediate effect”.