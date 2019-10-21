A perfect combination

Bad Nauheim, October 21, 2019 – The dealer network of Yanmar Compact Equipment Europe (Yanmar) is continually growing. From now on, the company Geräteverleih Wetterau (GVW) will distribute the machines in the North and North-East of Frankfurt am Main. With almost 20 years of experience in the construction equipment segment, GVW offers its customers first-class machines and advice which precisely fit their needs at the locations Bad Nauheim and Friedberg.

Not only the sale and rental of construction machinery but also working platforms, generators and various construction equipment are part of the product portfolio of GVW. With the addition of Yanmar machines, the product range has been clearly expanded: The Japanese manufacturer”s powerful mini excavators, compact excavators and dumpers in different sizes and versions as well as wheeled loaders and mobile excavators are now available.

“We are proud to offer our customers the complete range of Yanmar machines. The products are first class – together with our service an ideal combination”, says Helmut Weischedel, Managing Director of Geräteverleih Wetterau.

“With GVW, we have won a very experienced dealer for our machines. We are pleased about the good cooperation,” affirmed Stefan Mittelmeier, Area Sales Manager at Yanmar Construction Equipment Europe.