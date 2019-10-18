Men and varicose veins – Many go to the doctor too late

Jena, 18th October 2019 – A common cliche claims that men went to the doctor less often or too late and only after their partners and women having had pushed for it several times. Varicose veins in men are a sensitive and important issue: men underestimate the consequences of long untreated varicose veins!

In Germany, about 34% of women and 28% of men suffer from varicose veins. What is striking, however, is that men often suffer from more pronounced varicose veins than women. An examination of a highly reputed vein center found out after questioning more than 3,000 patients, that men often go to the doctor only when the disease is already very advanced and they have been asked to do so several times by their partners. Men often cite lack of time as a reason for this and are of the opinion that varicose veins and spider veins are merely a cosmetic problem. Many men do not notice their varicose veins at all or find it embarrassing to consult a doctor because of “something like this”. This proves that the more massive manifestation of venous disease in men is partly due to their behavior and less to biological factors. But if men ignore the symptoms, they risk serious complications such as thromboses, open legs or embolisms.

Heavy, tired or swollen legs, tingling or a feeling of tension as well as pulling, stabbing calf pain should immediately trigger a visit to a varicose vein specialist. If there’s excema, it’ll be high time! The phlebologist will palpate your legs after an interview. If he detects warmer or more pressure-sensitive areas, this may indicate phlebitis. Finally, an ultrasound examination will bring certainty.

Among the many possible treatment options there is the minimally invasive, particularly gentle ELVeS Radial 2ring therapy of biolitec. With this method, a specially developed laser fiber with two light rings is inserted into the vein via a puncture below the vein to be treated. The heat generated by the laser light shrinks the vein until it closes. This is worked out by the body itself.

The special feature of the ELVeS Radial 2ring therapy is that the surrounding tissue is not damaged. Further advantages are: reduced pain during and after treatment, less swelling and hematoma, resulting in faster recovery. The procedure can be performed on an outpatient basis under local anesthesia and, if the procedure is favorable, the compression stockings may not even be required.

Further information can be found on the patient information page www.info-varicose-vein.com (https://info-krampfader.de/en/).