Success with Yanmar

Zusmarshausen-Wollbach, September 23, 2019 – Fischer u. Schweiger GmbH (Fischer u. Schweiger) from Augsburg, Germany, has been a successful Yanmar dealer in Bavaria since 2017. The company sells and rents new and used construction machines and also offers comprehensive services. At bauma 2019, Fischer u. Schweiger supported its longtime customer Seel Bau-GmbH (Seel) in the machine selecting. The family-owned company was looking for new machines for water pipe construction.

Here, compact machines are required that are just as powerful as larger machines. Seel opted for the B110W and for the ViO57 from Yanmar – both were on display at bauma 2019. The B110W mobile excavator with 11 tons is powerful and easily manoeuvrable making it flexible for various jobs. Thanks to its small dimensions, the compact ViO57 zero-tail excavator is particularly suitable for tasks on smaller surfaces and in confined spaces. The machines were delivered at the end of July and are already in use for laying drinking water and sewage pipes.

“Our aim is to offer our customers high quality machines that optimally meet their requirements. Here, Yanmar has a leading position – their machines are the best choice, also for Seel”, says Armin Stark, Sales Manager at Fischer u. Schweiger GmbH.

“Good cooperation with our dealers is of great importance to us. We maintain a successful partnership with Fischer u. Schweiger and hope that this will continue for many more years to come”, confirms Stefan Mittelmeier, Area Sales Manager at Yanmar Construction Equipment Europe.

Yanmar offers its dealers high-quality machines from the compact range: powerful mini excavators, compact excavators and dumpers in various sizes and designs as well as wheel loaders and mobile excavators. The entire Yanmar product portfolio is available from Fischer u. Schweiger.