One Stop Recruitment Solutions

Global Talent Mine is a recruitment specialist offering comprehensive solutions to meet the recruitment needs of their clients. The company offers an array of services which includes, assistance for recruitment, training of managers for proper recruitment, Psychometric Assessments, HR consultancy, career coaching, career mapping assessment, candidate testing, reference checking and shortlisting candidates. The company also helps in advertising vacancies for candidates in search of jobs.

Global Talent Mine offers a one-stop solution for all your recruitment needs. It is the company”s mission to remove all effort, stress and time involved in the recruitment process by providing cost-effective and professional solutions.

Specialist Services Offered by Global Talent Mine:

Services to the Companies:

As a comprehensive recruitment solutions provider, Global Talent Mine offers reference checking, candidate testing and HR consulting to companies. Along with reference checking of the shortlisted candidates, the company also provides services related to identity verification, criminal record checks and qualification checks.

Besides this, they take the responsibility to test the skills of the candidates and assist organisations in the selection process. Helping them choose the most suitable candidate for the job role. To check the suitability of the candidate on a specific job role, they utilise a psychometric test. With the use of this tool kit, the recruiters can ensure employee retention by 75%.

Global Talent Mine also offers HR counselling services to companies, which includes training programs for hiring managers, staff planning, staff development and training, onboarding and induction of new employees etc. They have an HR specialist team to assist recruiters with providing training.

Services to the Candidates-

People, who are unable to choose an appropriate career option, can get assistance from Global Talent Mine. Helpful career guidance, advice and coaching is provided by their expert team. Professionals allied with the company boasts of more than 20 years” experience in career guidance. They use a career counselling toolkit named CARER MAPPER, to recognise the career option suitability.

Accurate designing of CVs is a prerequisite to winning the specific job role that a candidate wants. The CV specialists of the company format CVs for the candidates, as per their requirements.

To learn more about the services offered by Global Talent Mine, please visit their website https://globaltalentmine.com/

About the Company:

