TIPP OIL Lubricants represented in Abidjan Ivory Coast

Tipp Oil Manufacturer LTD sets new distribution channels in Abidjan represented by Mr. Camara.

Due to delays in the first delivery to Abidjan and some hurdles, we were able to solve the problems together.

We are very confident by Mr. Camara and his team, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and other African continents, to get our lubricants on a long term basis in sales.

Tipp Oil Manufacturer LTD plans to build workspaces, as well as individual service centers.

Our high quality lubricants and our Rebottle deposit system show that we make a valuable contribution to environmental protection and support local people on a sustainable basis.

Our lubricants for industry and agriculture are always being taken more and more.

We would like to thank Mr. Camara who makes a valuable contribution to environmental protection.