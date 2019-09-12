MainConcept enables Panasonic with WebAssembly decoding for its browser-based security platform

Aachen, Germany – September 12, 2019 – MainConcept®, a leading provider of codec and streaming technology, today announced that they have licensed their new WebASM HEVC Decoder SDK to Panasonic Corporation Security System Business Division. The WebAssembly standard enables high performance applications on web pages and is highly suitable for security, surveillance, governmental, and educational markets with video processing workflows in internet browser environments.

Given Panasonic”s high standards for software security, the company needed a replacement for the outdated ActiveX player plugin. At the same time, Panasonic was looking to expand their playback platform to all common internet browsers without requiring 3rd party installs. Licensing MainConcept”s SDK for WebAssembly allowed Panasonic to build a native web application supported in all major internet browsers, taking advantage of pseudo-native video decoding.

The MainConcept HEVC Decoder now runs in WASM, allowing users to develop browser applications featuring H.265 playback, and previews or editing capabilities among any system and internet browser that supports WebAssembly such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Apple Safari. The hardware-independent WebAssembly objects are generated by the Emscripten compiler from C/C++ code and can be executed at native speed through the JavaScript API.

“The future for browser video preview and editing lies in WebAssembly, which is a W3C standard where the contributors – Mozilla, Microsoft, Google and Apple – have learned from the failures of previous technologies like Java, ActiveX and NaCl,” remarked Thomas Kramer, VP Product Management, MainConcept. “Our new product, recently adopted by Panasonic Corporation Security System Business Division, enables developers to create high performing solutions in browser-based video applications.”

“For our next generation IP surveillance cameras, we required state-of-the-art technology to make HEVC playback natively available in all popular internet browsers,” said Koji Maekawa, Supervisor at Panasonic Corporation Security System Business Division. “The WebAssembly format enables us to playback video surveillance feeds using just a standard browser on any computer without violating any security policies on the customer side. The MainConcept HEVC WebASM Decoder SDK provides the best performance and quality under these conditions and satisfies our thorough test lab”s strict criteria.”

For more information about the MainConcept WebASM HEVC Decoder SDK, please visit https://www.mainconcept.com/products/for-developers/video/webasm-codec.html

About MainConcept

MainConcept is a leading provider of video codec technology, ranging in offerings from software development kits, microservice modules and transcoding applications serving professional video production, multimedia, broadcast, digital signage, medical, and security industries. Our engineering and development teams focus solely on creating encoding and decoding components for video and audio content, enabling us to provide best of breed solutions to our customers. In addition to outstanding products, our attention to detail and devotion to customer support and satisfaction is geared to not only meet but exceed the expectations of even the most demanding customers. For more information about MainConcept, visit www.mainconcept.com.

About Panasonic Corporation Security System Business Division

A leader in the global security industry for 60 years, providing world-top-class innovative intelligent AI surveillance solutions supported by Panasonic unique “video capturing x sensing” technology for a safer tomorrow.

