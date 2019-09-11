INTERGEO 2019 – 3D PluraView live at 16 software partners

Also this year, the experts for geo-IT will meet at the world”s leading trade fair INTERGEO 2019, which this year will take place from 17.-19. September 2019 on the grounds of Messe Stuttgart. Leading scientists and professional GIS, geospatial and photogrammetric users travel from all over the world and will be briefed on the latest developments during the three days of presentations and directly with manufacturers.

The theme of visualization will once again be an important topic at INTERGEO this year. Schneider Digital e.K. therefore shows its 3D PluraView monitor family LIVE to the professional audience.

Interested trade fair visitors and software users can experience live at the INTERGEO 2019 Schneider Digital partners with leading GIS software applications of the highest stereo image quality (up to 4K per eye!), Highest brightness (3D working at Daylight!) Complete flicker-free (innovative mirror technology with passive 3D glasses) convince and test the 3D PluraView in detail. The 3D PluraView will be on display in the exhibition area at the stands of major software manufacturers, such as the following software partners:

For detailed product advice on the 3D PluraView and GIS hardware solutions (GIS performance PC systems, GIS mice and input devices, high-end graphics cards, etc.) we are at your disposal.

Visit us at the TerraSolid booth in hall 1, stand D1.008

3D PluraView – GIS industry reference in the field of passive 3D stereo monitors

The “Plug & Play” enabled 3D PluraView Monitor has established itself last year in the 4K 10-bit (UHD) version as a 3D stereo reference. Due to its very high resolution of 3.840 pixels per eye, new applications are possible in the BIM, the 3D city model or in laser scanning (LIDAR)

New: Enhanced 3D PluraView Family – Suitable for every requirement

Four different case sizes – FullHD, 2.5K or 4K resolution:

For the different requirements for resolution and v.a. Three different models with two different housings are available in the 3D PluraView product family.

The 3D PluraView 2.5 model offers a screen diagonal of 27 “with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The PluraView 4K visualizes on a screen diagonal of 28 “3,840 x 2,160 pixels resolution as the top model of the PluraView series. Both models are available in premium housing with integrated DisplayPort 1.2 mirror card.

For less crowded workplaces, the PluraView 3D FHD is 22 “or 24” and has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Due to its compact housing with a small installation depth, it requires very little space on the desk and is ideally suited for open-plan offices with many workstations in a small space.

More about the 3D PluraView Family (https://www.3d-pluraview.com/en/specifications#models-dimensions)

By the way: NVIDIA ends 3D Vision Pro support! The 3D monitor alternative from Schneider Digital is called 3D PluraView

With the discontinuation of the NVIDIA 3D Vision Pro, there is an increasing demand for high-quality visualization solutions in the ever-growing, professional 3D / VR industry. Schneider meets this with Schneider Digital”s passive, flicker-free stereo monitor 3D PluraView. Moving to this proven monitor series is easy: Any software that supports NVIDIA 3D Vision can be used without modification even with the innovative 3D PluraView!

Further information about the replacement (https://www.3d-pluraview.com/en/news-events-en/nvidia-canceled-3d-vision-pro-support)