EOS’ 62368-1 power supply campaign

EOS Power today announces that its WLT40 and WLT60 power suppliy series are as of now available in IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 compliant versions. The certification process of the larger WLT300 series is close to completion. EOS Power is a leading manufacturer of open frame AC/DC power supplies from 40 to 1000 watts for many years. Its WLT series offers industry standard footprints at a highly competitive price.

All EOS supplies available in medical Class II/BF versions

Due to its class I and class II medical versions, clients often use WLT power supplies it in AV and ICT equipment in medical surroundings. As well they are considered to be the perfect choice in the engineering of home ventilation, humidifiers and testing and monitoring devices. Since the new, hazard-based IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety engineering standard includes components and subsystems of all these products – such as open frame or external power supplies – the EOS team strongly recommends to start using power supplies which meet the new standard soonest possible.

IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 gets mandatory from end of 2020

With the new product directive IEC/EN/UL 62368-1, the first common standard for power supplies in the areas of IT and communication technologies as well as audio and video has been created. This is meant to provide a clear framework for assessing the safety of new devices by preventing users’ bodies from harmful impacts. EOS power’s safety lab and certification partners therefor carried out all required tests on electric shock, fire, chemical reactions, mechanical injuries, burns and radiation.

In Europe and North America, the formal transition period towards IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 ends on December 20, 2020. Until the end of 2020, the two current individual standards 60950-1 (for ICT equipment) and 60065 (for audio/video equipment) can be used for design, testing and declaration of conformity.

Magnificent flexibility in cooling and mounting options

Each EOS Power WLT power supply device is meeting IEC60601-1-2:2014 4th edition standard. The WLTs can be used in M+1 parallel mode and are highly flexible in the choice of connector and screw terminal options. Cooling options are convection or forced cooling. Its standard features include active load sharing, medical BF rating, 2xMOPP medical approval, PG and PF signals, 5V standby aux O/P, 12V fan aux O/P and dual fusing. The WLT can be configured to begin its temperature range at freezing -40°C. PCB adapters are not required.

