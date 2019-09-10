SHUKR Takes Fashion To A New Level With Abayas And Hijabs

With increasing pressure on modest dressers to find fashion-forward outfits that don’t compromise on traditions, SHUKR has all the solutions for modern women.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, looks back on another successful season where fashion and faith go hand in hand with the unique beauty of their collections. As one of the first Islamic clothing companies to cater to women who want to carry one-of-a-kind fashion trends into the traditional world of modest clothing, SHUKR uses their most popular items, especially abayas and hijabs, to show that even the slightest detail can bring an outfit together.

SHUKR hijabs make it easy to stand out from the crowd because they combine simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics with the decorative touch of geometric patterns, elaborate designs and a range of fabrics which make these hijabs perfect for wearing in near any country. SHUKR hijabs are increasingly popular because they are not just beautiful, they are practical for daily wear and easy to style to any outfit with their variety of colours and materials.

Their success in helping women feel modest and modern is proven by the introduction of a new abaya line, unlike anything SHUKR has done before, proving that beauty and modesty can go hand in hand. The abayas join the ranks of other modest and stylish items that SHUKR designs with western lifestyles in mind. Combined with the practical touches of pockets and sleeves which can be rolled back, it’s clear that a SHUKR abaya is essential to every woman’s wardrobe!

As a Facebook fan aptly commented on SHUKR’s page; “the world would be so beautiful if we all wore SHUKR.”

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com.

