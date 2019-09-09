U.S. Lawns Helps Hotels, Resorts Compete in South Miami’s Booming Tourism Industry

U.S. Lawns offers commercial landscaping services to help those in the hospitality industry keep up with South Miami’s thriving tourism.

[MIAMI, 9/9/2019] – Miami remains a preferred destination for Florida residents and day trippers. The strong tourism in Miami-Dade County, which includes South Miami, prompts those in the hospitality industry to keep up with the demand while maintaining consistent, quality service.

U.S. Lawns helps hotels and resorts in South Miami gain an edge over their competitors through a comprehensive range of commercial landscaping services.

Tourism in South Miami

In 2018, 23 million tourists visited Miami, a record-breaking year for the city. The volume could be even higher this 2019, according to Miami International Airport (MIA). MIA’s first quarter report found that passenger traffic increased by five percent compared to the same period in 2018. MIA expects more international visitors since its launch of two new international routes.

The booming tourism of the city may force the hospitality industry to become more competitive. Hotels and resorts need to increase their efforts in attracting visitors and improving their guest experience. U.S. Lawns can help achieve this through their range of grounds care and landscaping services.

Keeping Occupancy Rates High

U.S. Lawns knows how hotels and resorts often compete on price, reputation, extra amenities, or location. However, the commercial lawn service provider also recognizes that the exterior of the hotel will be the first thing that draws potential guests in. Attracting visitors is the first step to keeping occupancy rates high. The grounds of hospitality complexes, therefore, must exude an inviting, clean, and warm atmosphere to appeal to potential guests.

Maintaining a well-kept landscape is part of creating an enjoyable guest experience, but this does not always come at a cheap price. Apart from working to keep high occupancy rates, hotels have to stay within budgeted operating expenses as well.

U.S. Lawns understands the unique needs of the hospitality industry and delivers custom grounds care services, such as hardscaping, landscaping maintenance, and lawn care at competitive prices.

