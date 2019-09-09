Sagar Institute of Science & Technology SISTec witnessed closed campus drive of Big Basket. Technocrats from both SISTec Gandhi Nagar and Ratibad Campus took part in this drive.

Company made 10 placement offers in which Harshal Geete got the offer of Software Integration Engineer Profile at 8 LPA in Singapore. Aman Singh, Vanshika Shrivastava, Suyash Sachan, Priyanshi Baghel, Kunal Verma, Syed Hisham Ali, Ambar Jain, Shobha Kumari and Sagarika Chouhan got placements within India.

Dr. Keshvendra Choudhary Principal SISTec Gandhi Nagar, Dr. Jyoti Deshmukh Principal SISTec Ratibad and Prachi Shrivastava Placement & Training Head congratulated all the students and their mentors.