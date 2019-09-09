CNC Machining China Announces One Stop Custom CNC Machining For Clients around the World

Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China, September 6, 2019 – With their complete range of custom machining services, PTJ can offer both plastic and metal machining parts for companies from various industries. Moreover, the company specializes in providing on-demand custom CNC machining and prototyping services for clients to meet their demand. They have the advanced machinery for precision machining to meet customer specifications. PTJ is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS-9100 certified company, and clients rely on its capability.

According to the company spokesperson, they are a cost-effective CNC machining China company, offering rapid precision CNC machining for a variety of metal and plastic parts. The company can offer multi-axis machining and can deliver finished parts with a smooth surface. The services also include milling, grinding, turning, die casting, metal stamping and other services that a customer may demand for. The spokesperson states that they endeavor to offer the complete range of machining service for customers from different parts of the world. They supply finished parts after a full inspection and also offer a technical support to clients who require it.

PTJ specializes in custom CNC machining and designs machined parts as per the exact specifications provided by the client. They can deliver machined parts for different industries, such as defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, and others. According to the spokesperson, they always keep the project’s budget and the delivery time in mind while working on a client’s project. This is the reason why the delivery time is always within the deadline and the project cost does not exceed as well.

The spokesperson reveals that they have dedicated engineering teams for working on a client’s precision machining project. The qualified and experienced engineers, technicians and sales engineers of the company work in tandem to complete any machining or rapid prototyping project without any delay. They are capable of handling prototype machining task of any volume and complexity. By utilizing efficient manufacturing solutions, the experienced professionals of the company aim at exceeding the customer expectations. Each item is supplied after a full inspection and quality testing.

To know more about the company's CNC machining, rapid prototyping and other services, one can visit the website https://www.ptjmachining.com.

About PTJ Precision Hardware Product Co. Ltd.

PTJ offers one stop services in the areas of custom manufacturing and rapid CNC machining in China. The company was started in 2007, and today they are one of the few companies in China to offer one-stop custom machining services for clients from different industries. PTJ is an ISO 9001:2015 company, and offers machined parts with a quality assurance.

