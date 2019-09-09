Adding Wedding Favor Tags To Your Wedding Favors(2019)

Aside from the favor itself, your wedding favor tag can be kept as a special memorabilia of your wedding. It can also be used perhaps in a wedding scrapbook that you made. Sometimes, a tag creates an identification of the favor – e.g. packets of candies, mints, almonds, coffee, tea, potpourri, scented soaps, etc. There are also favor tags that are available in different themes. So if your planning a themed wedding, you can choose a tag that reflects the theme of your nuptial.

Wedding favor tags are usually made from heavy card stock. Paper tags are commonly the least inexpensive option, but the total cost may vary on how they will be added with special designs and printed details. Additionally, they can also be designed from stiff cloth, ribbon, special papers, evening purse vellum, special foils, adhesive-backed paper, sticker, and labels.

There are various types of favor tags to choose from. Your choice will depend on the type of wedding favors you want to give out. Small favor tins usually work well with a personalized label of sticker tag, while favor boxes, small favor jars, Chinese take out boxes look great with a small hanging tag.

Hanging tags are among the most popular favor tags, because of their versatility and can work best with different types of favors. Typically, they are small cards in shapes of rectangle, square, heart, diamond, or circle hole-punched and affixed to small favor containers such as small boxes, tins, organza bags, and jars. Silk ribbon, curling ribbon, lace, raffia, and cotton string are usually the ones that are used in affixing the tags to the favors.

If you want to add more wording, it is best to go for mini cards. You can use mini cards in a similar manner as hanging tags. The cards will also need to be punched-hole and secured with a string or ribbon to affix to the wedding favors.

Personalized labels and stickers may also be used to add a finishing touch to your favors. These are typically printed with wedding information such as your names or combined monograms, wedding date, and a short message or poem. Personalized labels and stickers also work well with boxes and tins or candies, jars or honey; syrup; or jam, small bottles of olive oil or bath products, personalized cd favors, mini pails or jars that contain nuts or bath salts, mini wine bottles, mini champagne glasses, and glassine envelopes. You can find lots of favor vendors online. These online suppliers usually offer a wide variety of wedding favors as well as favor tags and other supporting favor accessories to choose from.