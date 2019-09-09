2019 Wedding Checklist

Planning a wedding by yourself is no easy task, but the task can be made much easier with a good wedding checklist. When it comes to pulling or a wedding planning task, mapping out the different tasks that you would have to perform to make the wedding successful is the best way through which you will be able to track your progress. Here are some of the most important tasks that you should include in your wedding checklist, all of which will help you organize one of your life’s milestones to be as memorable as possible.

The first task that should appear in your checklist involves choosing the date, time, and location of your wedding. Believe it or not, this task is actually much more complicated than it looks. Make sure that you consider both you and your spouse’s input in choosing the date. It will also be best if you choose the day that most of your loved ones will be able to leave free for your wedding so that you will have all your loved ones with you on your special day.

Next, make sure that you include the task of choosing an officiate on your list. After all, the marriage will not be valid if the wedding will not be presided over by someone who has the right authority to do so. There are times when one member of the to-be married pair has certain requests as to who will officiate the wedding. Make sure that such considerations are considered when this type of choice is made.

You also need to make sure that you choose a good caterer for the event. Believe it or not, people remember a big chunk of the reception as much as they do the actual ceremony. It will be wise if you stick to caterers that you have worked within the past. This way, you will have a good idea of what you can expect gastronomically-wise, and you at least have some form of connection with your caterers, thereby increasing your chances of having your requests granted.

Finally, make sure that you include the different tasks that will help you make your wedding a beautiful affair in your wedding checklist. These tasks include wedding ceremonyand the reception venue, and of course, dressing the members of the bridal party to look their best. It will be wise if you stick to a certain wedding theme because it will guide you through the various aesthetic decisions that you would have to make.