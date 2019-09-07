WolfPack 4K/60 8-8 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall Processor Announced by HDTV Supply, Inc.

Los Angeles, CA, September 07, 2019 — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices and related products, announced their new HDTV Supplys WolfPack 4K/60 8-8 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall Processor It is a high-performance seamless UHD matrix switcher with 8x HDMI inputs and 8x HDMI outputs. Audio extract or insert can also be enabled on this device. IR matrix routing on this video matrix is followed with video routing. Because it is a matrix switcher, it allows any input to be routed to any output; or the same input to be routed to all outputs, or any combination.

Controlling the WolfPack 8-8 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall Processor is simple with the front-panel buttons and the RS-232 port. For example, if you wanted your DVD Player going to 5 displays and your DVR going to 3 displays all at the same time, then this is the device you need. What if you wanted to have your Xbox going to 4 displays downstairs, your DVD player to the display in your bedroom upstairs, and your cable box to your living room display and you wanted all of this to happen simultaneously? Well then this WolfPack 8-8 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall Processor is for you.

WolfPack 8-8 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall Processor Features:

-Embedded Audio In & De-embedded audio out on 8×2=16 – 3.5mm connectors

-IR In & out on 8×2=16 – 3.5mm connectors

-Zero latency

-Supports HDMI 2.0

-Supports HDCP 2.2

-Supports seamless switching

-Supports an IR matrix

-Support external LR audio insert on HDMI stream

-Supports EDID management

-Supports TV’s at 24/30/60/100/200 Hz

-Allows any source to be displayed on multiple displays at the same time

-Allows any HDMI display to view any HDMI source at any time

-Supports 7.1 channel digital audio

-Supports default HDMI EDID and learns the EDID of displays

-Easy installation with rack-mounting design

WolfPack 8-8 HDMI Matrix Switcher w/LAN & RS232 Control Specs:

-Interface HDMI-A

-Input cable distance: ~25 feet AWG22 HDMI 1.4 high speed cable

-Output cable distance: ~35 feet AWG22 HDMI 1.4 high speed cable

-Clock Jitter <0.15 Tbit (1080p@60)

-RiseTime <0.3Tbit (20%–80%)

-Transmission Delay 5ns

-Amplitude T.M.D.S +/- 0.4Vpp

-Differential impedance: 100±15ohm

-RS232 control

-Baud rate and protocol Baud rate：9600,data bit：8， stop bit：1,No parity checking

The WolfPack 4K/60 8-8 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall Processor with Lifetime Telephone, CHAT, TEXT, FAX & Email Tech Support and is available now and can be purchased at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/8-8-hdmi-matrix-switcher.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

FAX: (800) 435-2623

WEB: www.HDTVSupply.com

EMAIL: support@hdtvsupply.com