Vietnam-based EloQ Communications officially launches EloQ’s Newsroom

EloQ Communications (formerly Vero IMC Vietnam), a public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Vietnam, has officially launched its online newsroom, featuring all the press releases EloQ sent out for its clients and EloQ’s own releases.

This online platform, called EloQ’s Newsroom, works as a news hub on the company website. While the current posts are in English and Vietnamese only, the newsroom will support news in multiple languages, including the language of the local market where the news is concerned. Press releases distributed by EloQ Communications to the local and regional media are published on the newsroom within 36 hours after first dissemination. All articles on this newsroom are manually submitted to Google, Bing, Yahoo and other search engines for indexing to increase the visibility, searchability and exposure.

“EloQ’s Newsroom is a win-win service for our treasured clients and reporters,” said Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “This is a complimentary service for our clients to be recognized and found, beyond the regular press release distribution we offer. This is also a platform where the reporters can proactively identify new corporate updates and interesting news angles provided by our clients.”

“We’re very excited to launch this newsroom,” added Duy Ly, Head of External Relations of EloQ Communications. “We encourage our clients, media and business partners to utilize our newsroom to keep informed of progresses and updates in Vietnam and the ASEAN region. Of course, we’re still in our very early stage of the newsroom service, so more features, such as social media integration, event calendar or media library, will be added later; and your feedback are extremely important to us.”

EloQ’s Newsroom can be accessed at https://news.eloqasia.com/?cat=1

EloQ Communications was known as Vero IMC Vietnam before officially going independent under its new name at the start of 2019. The agency continues to specialize in a range of integrated marketing services, including PR, social media marketing and influencer marketing. The agency has been working with overseas companies doing business in Vietnam, including such diverse clients from more than 30 cities and regions, including companies in the Fortune 500 list, multinational and local entities.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.com