The 10th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2020)

Preview of CGFF 2020

To stage China’s Biggest Flooring Trade Show in 2020, CGFF 2020 plans to congregate 520+ exhibitors on a show floor of 40,000 sq.m. The show is regarded widely as a favorable platform to promote not only the flooring industry in China but also the comprehensive technological exchange among worldwide professionals. To enhance our presence abroad, our overseas elite marketing team will double its effort in international promotion!

Review of CGFF 2019

Hosting 380+ exhibitors on a show floor of 30,000 sq.m, CGFF 2019 registered 23,000+ visits in 3 days. We were very pleased to know that over 80% of our esteemed exhibitors showed their intentions to return in next edition, including Topu, Supe, Mande, Kingcom, Polyforte, Zeal, Dongze, GNT, SPR, Well, Bucks, ACT, Jingbang, Carpoly, Kaimu, Dark Horse, and etc.

Over 40 trade Associations backing us up,such as Flooring Branch of China Coatings Industry Association,Taiwan Paint Industry Association,Guangdong Home Building & Decorative Materials Chamber,Jiangsu Flooring Industry Association,Shunde Coating Industry Association,ect!With the support of nationwide trade associations, we could invite more premium and their member enterprises to join us!