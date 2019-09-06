Fairfax Roof Replacement Contractors List Top Roofing Trends In 2019

Chantilly, Virginia (webnewswire) August 29, 2019 – The Fairfax Roof Replacement Contractors at Beyond Exteriors recently released a list of top roofing trends in 2019 for homeowners. Informing yourself about roofing trends will come in handy when you are in the market for a new roof. Your roof is one of the most critical elements of your home. It is also one of the most critical elements that could make or break the outside appearance of your home. If your roof is caving, leaking, or deteriorating, it is important to get that fixed as soon as possible. Instead of replacing your roof back to its original form, you may want to consider implementing a newer roofing trend, to give your home a modernized glow.

Synthetic Roofs are perfect for homeowners that want to be eco-friendly. They are made of 95% recyclable material such as rubber and plastic. This means they are less expensive, however, still extremely durable. To get even more eco-friendly, solar roofs are also a trend. This means you will be receiving energy to your home via sunlight from your solar roof. Cool Roofs are made with highly reflective paint, designed to absorb less heat than a conventional roof. Cool roofs are especially useful during the summer to keep your home nice and cool. Metal roofs are made for homeowners that want a roof that will last over sixty years with little maintenance needs. They are highly durable against strong weather conditions and can also be made from recyclable metals. Designer roofs are made from the best materials of asphalt and fiberglass that are often made to add special effects to your roof. Designer roofs are essential for a luxurious curb appeal. Lastly, there are silicone roof coatings. Silicone roof coatings can be applied to any type of roof for benefits such as reduced labor costs, reduced energy costs, and roof life extension.

Speak to the Fairfax roof replacement contractors at Beyond Exteriors if you need to replace your roof or want to schedule a free roof inspection. Beyond Exteriors provides high-quality roof repairs, replacements, and inspections for homeowners in the Fairfax area to ensure the quality of their homes.The firm can also assist with gutters, siding, and other home repair.

