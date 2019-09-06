China Int’l Integrated Housing Industry & Building Industrialization Expo

Supported by the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ministry of Housing Industrialization Promotion Center, CIHIE has been one of the biggest prefabricated building expos.
CIHIE attracted many state-recognized industry leaders, like Zhongmin Steel Structures, China State Construction, Shenzhen Yaxin Construction Steel Structure Engineering, BSCC, Duowei Union Group, Country Garden, BNBM HOUSE, and so on, alongside dozens of overseas brands, including Civil Construction, Dominion House, Ficus Consulting Group, Vertex, Green Prefab, Marusugi, Nichiha, etc. Buyers from many countries and regions participated in the show, including those leading in the industry, such as Japan, Canada, USA, France, Germany, AU & NZ and etc.
Exhibition Scope
Prefabricated & Modular Housing, Container Homes,Wooden houses
Precast Concrete & EPC
Related Machinery & Equipment
Passive House Construction;
Intelligent system:Prefabricated component design; BIM technology development
Architectural Design: The Latest Concept of Architectural Design
Related products:Green Building Materials and Equipment(Roof tiles,wall heat
insulation materials, exterior wall decorated panel, waterproofing, roof heat
insulation material, heat insulation coatings, fireproof materials, aerated concrete
block, ceramist concrete block, integrated suspended ceiling, roof and vertical greening materials, etc.)
