China (Guangzhou) International Tent Show 2020 (CITS 2020)

Three Out of Four Tents Are Made-in-China!

China is known as the world’s largest tent producer and exporter while its export volume takes up roughly 3/4 of the globe. Tent industry in China is still in an embryonic stage whilst in developed countries it is quite saturated. Nonetheless, tents in China are widely used in a variety of outdoor events, commercial and leisure activities owing to its booming economy.

Review of CITS 2019

A flood of enterprises gathered at CITS 2019, such as Jinneng, Yijin, DUOCAI, GREATER, PINYUAN, Tongxin, Heya, Jinda, Hongyang, Jinlongji, KEYAOXIN, COWBOY, etc. Among them, the tents of Jinjihe which have novel appearances, convenient operations and sustainable usages won great attention from customers at home and abroad. Besides, more than 300 media friends at home and aboard covered and updated the exhibition news continuously. 92% overseas buyers found what they needed, and 89% were willing to attend the next edition.

Preview of CITS 2020

CITS 2020, concurrently held with the 12th China (Guangzhou) Int’l Integrated Housing Industry & Building Industrialization Expo (CIHIE 2020), is expected to attracted insiders from more than 90 countries to attend the exhibition and seek cooperation opportunities here. CITS 2020 will be held to help worldwide exporters expand their international market and cater to worldwide needs for business-use and industrial tents.

Exhibition Scope

Industrial tents, two-story duplex tents, exhibition tents, conference tents, event tents, advertising umbrellas, etc;

Travel tents, relief tents, camping tents, kids tents, pet tents, beach tents, military tents, inflatable tents, car tents, awning, folding tents, etc;

Awning fabrics, PVC tent fabrics, waterproof cloth, Oxford cloth, plastic coated fabrics, PTFE composite cloth, flame retardant canvas, etc;

Waterproof fabrics, functional fabrics, two-sided cotton canvas, polyester canvas, nylon taffeta, etc;

Collapsible tent frames, hack lever, stake, tent peg, bearing plates, aluminum pipes, sleeve heads and other related accessories;

PVC transparent windows, sliding glass doors, flooring systems, rain gutters, carpets, glass wallboard, ceiling curtain, interior decoration curtains, air conditioning systems, furniture, lighting & sound equipment, etc.

Concurrent Event

12th China (Guangzhou) Int’l Integrated Housing Industry & Building Industrialization Expo (CIHIE 2020)