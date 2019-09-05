U.S. Lawns Provides Grounds Care Services to Retirement Homes in Port Charlotte

U.S. Lawns offers grounds care and commercial lawn care services for the upkeep of retirement homes in Port Charlotte.

[FLORIDA, 9/5/2019] – Seniors continue to flock Florida to settle down, and Port Charlotte is one of the most attractive retirement destinations in the state. This puts a pressure on retirement homes to keep their exteriors appealing to attract more people.

U.S. Lawns offers extensive commercial landscaping services to help maintain the grounds of retirement homes and assisted living facilities in Port Charlotte.

Port Charlotte: A Prime Retirement Destination

Port Charlotte boasts friendly locals, plenty of local attractions, and the allure of a beach community. These factors contribute to its appeal as a prime location for retirement. Additionally, the city enjoys a generally pleasant weather year-round. It has more than 300 sunny days in a year, which adds to its attractiveness.

Various publications have declared Port Charlotte a superior destination for retirees. CNN Money proclaimed the city as the number one place to retire in the country based on amenities, weather, and cost of living. Both Forbes and U.S. News and World Reports included Port Charlotte in their respective lists of Top Places to Retire.

As Port Charlotte continues to be one of the choice locations to retire, assisted living facilities and retirement homes in the area must reflect this image. U.S. Lawns helps achieve this goal through comprehensive grounds care and lawn care services.

Attracting More Residents

One way for retirement communities to attract more residents is to maintain an appealing exterior. This has benefits not only aesthetics-wise, but it also establishes an atmosphere of safety, security, and cleanliness – all of which are important traits in a retirement home.

U.S. Lawns has experience tending to the landscaping and grounds care needs of healthcare and assisted living facilities. Their team of lawn experts understands how critical it is for assisted living communities to keep grounds safe while upholding aesthetic value. U.S. Lawns provides an array of commercial lawn care services, including landscape maintenance and improvements, irrigation, ornamental tree care, hardscaping, and others.

About U.S. Lawns

Since 1986, U.S. Lawns has been dedicated to making life easier for commercial property owners and managers through their professional grounds management services. They are one of the fastest-growing commercial landscape maintenance franchisors in the country, with 250 locations in almost 50 states. They cater to various industries, including retail, hospitality, corporate, municipal, healthcare, and industrial, among others.

Visit uslawns.com to learn more about their services.