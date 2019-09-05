Lufthansa City Center (LCC) is collaborating with ehotel®

The expansion of the Bridge-IT distribution platform at Lufthansa City Center (LCC) brings great advantages for LCC travel agencies: from now on, in addition to flights and rental cars, they can book hotel accommodation and access the extensive ehotel range without any restrictions in a single process.

Thanks to the Direct Connect connection of the successful hotel booking platform for business and private travel, travel agencies will also benefit from ehotel advantages: transparent prices and an overview of all available hotel room contingents.

Lufthansa City Center’s Bridge-IT brings all booking sources together, which now includes ehotel, into a single clear travel plan under a super PNR. As a collaborative partner, ehotel takes the LCC multi-source platform to a new level, with an enormously enlarged body of hotels, so that LCC customers always benefit from the best offer.