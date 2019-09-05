Growth of Automotive Sparking Cable Market Projected to Amplify During 2029

Automotive Sparking Cable: Introduction and Market Dynamics

Automotive sparking cable conducts the necessary potential difference to a spark plug integrated into an automobile, with minimum losses. The integrated automotive sparking cable performs this function using an electronic double spark or semi-direct ignition coil, an electronic ignition module, or a mechanical spark distributor and distributor cap. Resistors are used in the automotive sparking cable system, although the primary aim is efficient low loss conduction. The automotive sparking cable system demands optimal low pass interference attenuation to guarantee zero interference in the overall functioning of communications equipment, radios, and control boxes for gearboxes and engines. With the ever-rising advancements in automotive technologies, automotive sparking cable systems demand high dielectric strength, temperature resistance, and mechanical strength. Today, manufacturers are offering automotive sparking cable solutions that provide reliable interference suppression, and good resistance towards acids, petrol, oil and salt water.

Also, high presence of distributors and manufacturers offering premium as well as economical automotive sparking cable is expected to propel the growth of the global automotive sparking cable market during the forecast period. Growth in the automotive industry, continuous innovation and integration of enhanced automotive technologies is estimated to be the primary factor driving the growth of the global automotive sparking cable market. The reduction in prices of automotive sparking cable, along with the ever-rising demand for automotive electronics, is anticipated to offer attractive incremental opportunities in the global automotive sparking cable market during the forecast period.

However, the development value chain of automotive sparking cable is extremely complex. These complications faced by automotive sparking cable manufacturers are estimated to restrict the growth of the global automotive sparking cable market during the forecast period. Safety related regulations and standards in the automotive sparking cable marketplace demote swift sales and are therefore expected to restrict the growth rate of the global automotive sparking cable market during the forecast period.

Automotive Sparking Cable: Market Segmentation

On the basis of automotive design, the global automotive sparking cable market can be segmented into the following,

Mechanical Spark Distributor and Distributor Cap

Electronic Ignition Module

Electronic Double Spark Ignition or Semi-direct Ignition Coil

Currently, mechanical spark distributor and distributor cap sub-segment holds the largest market share of the global automotive sparking cable market.

On the basis of cable type, the global automotive sparking cable market can be segmented into the following,

Magnetic Resistance Cables

Distributes Resistance Cables

Fixed Resistor Cables

Other Automotive Sparking Cable Types

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive sparking cable market can be segmented into the following,

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Sparking Cable: Regional Market Outlook

Strong investments made by automotive sparking cable manufacturers and initiatives incorporated by governments and other automotive equipment integrators in order to ensure safety and enhance vehicle standards are estimated to enable the automotive sparking cable market in Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate among all the regional markets, during the forecast period. Currently, the automotive sparking cable market in Western Europe holds the largest market share of the global automotive sparking cable market. This market dominance may be attributed to the continuous supply and demand for enhanced transportation systems. Growing integration of ecological technologies modules is also anticipated to drive the automotive sparking cable market in Western Europe. Ever-rising electrification in the automobile sector is expected to propel the growth of the North American automotive sparking cable market during the forecast period. However, design related complications are estimated to challenge the growth of the automotive sparking cable markets in all the regions.

Automotive Sparking Cable: Market Key Players

Some of the major participants operating in the global automotive sparking cable market include, NGK SPARK PLUG; ACDelco; Motorcraft; MSD Spark Wires; Holley Performance Products; Taylor Cable Products, Inc.; DENSO; and EDELBROCK, LLC., among other automotive sparking cable vendors.