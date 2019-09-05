Empire Business Solutions Official Guide on Selling Your Business Is a Huge Success with Clients

Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles and Orange County, California, announced at the beginning of the year it’s comprehensive 36-page guide on how to sell your business. Entitled Selling a Lower Middle Market Business, this guide offers a complete, step by step, approach to selling a business. Full of tips and recommendations, this guide will educate all levels of sellers about the process they will go through in order to successfully exit their business. This paper was written for owners of business who want to sell and walks them through this sometimes confusing and complicated process. It can also be used by buyers who want to familiarize themselves with the process to buying any business. Anybody with a business for sale in Orange County should also be a reader of this.

Here is are the topics covered in the paper:

Introduction

How We Got Here

Where to Start

What’s the Business Worth?

When to Sell

Traits of a Sellable Business

Increase the Value of your Business

Managing Inventory in the Sale Process

Real Estate

Working Capital

Future Capital Expenditures

Seller Financing

How Long Does it Take to Sell?

Selling a Partial Interest

Understanding Buyers

The Transaction Team

Non-Disclosure Agreements

The Offering Memorandum

Marketing the Business for Sale

Evaluating Offers

Due Diligence

The Non-Compete

Closing the Deal

Common Deal Killers

Common Myths About Selling a Business

Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions, and one of the contributing authors, said, “Empire is very pleased at the success of guide. We have seen hundreds of sellers and buyers either read the paper or download it for future reference. This is a must read for every person thinking of selling or buying business. Being a business broker in Orange County, California for over 15 years, I highly recommend this as important read even if you do not use a broker to seller your business, although an experience broker should strongly be considered. “

Selling A Lower Middle Market Business is available for Free as a download at

https://empireoc.com/whitepaper

Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County. Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered one leading business brokers California with offices in Orange County and Los Angeles with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.