Intimate wear Zivame continues to grow at 70%, announces its semi – annual event ‘The Grand Lingerie Festival’

India’s leading intimate wear platform Zivame has announced its semi-annual property ‘The Grand Lingerie Festival’, which is India’s largest online lingerie festival. This event, in line with Zivame being an omni-channel brand, will be across their online and offline retail channels.

This event, which aims to prepare her for the upcoming festive, wedding and holiday seasons, will enable her to shop innovations like Wonder Wire Bra, Shaper Bra, Super soft Marshmallow collection and festive must-have’s like the strapless bra, ultra-low-back bra, backless bra and their famous Mermaid Sari ShapewearTM etc at great prices. The festival begins on 4th Sep 2019 8pm and ends on 8th Sep 2019.

Commenting on the launch of the festival, Amisha Jain, CEO said, “Indian women have many choices when it comes to choosing her attire and look this upcoming festive and celebration season. Our design and product teams have been working very hard to make sure she has the right intimate wear available to pair-it-right with her outerwear, effortlessly (whether ethnic, western or fusion wear). Zivame’s Grand Lingerie Festival will aim to fulfil this need with the widest offerings, innovations and collections across all our categories of Lingerie, Shapewear, Sleepwear and Activewear.”

Zivame’s revenues have grown 63% in FY18 to Rs. 86.6cr. FY19 has seen 50%+ growth in revenues. Zivame brand’s gross sales reached 220Cr+ run rate at March ’19 exit. Focusing on an omni-channel strategy, the brand plans to double its store count to 60 as well as expand its presence on online fashion portals in next 8 months.