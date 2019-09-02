The 3rd Wuhan Int’l Urban Water Affairs & Water Supply Expo (WAWS 2019)

WAWS 2019, a Professional Platform for the Water Supply Industry

Hosted by Hubei Environmental Science Society, Asian Water Conservancy Enterprise Federation and Hubei Society of Hydropower Engineering (HSHE), WAWS 2019 is planned to cover an exhibition area of 30,000 square meters, attracting leading domestic and overseas enterprises who specialize in water supply and waterworks to display the most advanced technologies and solutions.

Review of WAWS 2018

Covering an area of 20,000 square meters, WAWS 2018 invited 300 exhibitors at home and abroad, including Huhang, Jinbo, Geye, CNVA, Youjian, Huayi, Bolida, Xinsheng, Deyongxin, Jklong, GT, Shieyu, Nanyuan, Dengfeng, 3 Mio, Zhili, Huasheng, KEITI and other well-known enterprises. Over 90% exhibitors and visitors felt very satisfied with the show and the event was covered by over 100 media, including TV stations, website, magazines, news papers, and etc.

Exhibition Scope

Solutions for water affairs

Solutions for cloud computer technology

Water supply equipment

Water supply and drainage equipment

Concurrent Events (Pending)

China (Wuhan) International Water Conservancy & Hydropower Fair 2019 (WCH 2019)

2019 China (Wuhan) International Sponge City Summit

2019 Urban Water Environment Treatment Technology Forum

2019 Water Affairs Construction Seminar

2019 China Rural Drinking Water Security Summit

2019 Wuhan International Pump Valve, Pipeline & Water Treatment Expo (WTE 2019)