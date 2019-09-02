Free One-Way Control4 Drivers for WolfPack Modular Matrix Systems Announced by HDTV Supply, Inc.

Los Angeles, CA, September 02, 2019 — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices and related products, announced their new HDTV Supplys WolfPack™ Control4 Drivers are now available for WolfPack Modular Matrix Systems. HDTV Supply is pleased to announce that we have recently added Control4 RS232 Drivers to support our WolfPack™ family of Modular Matrix Systems that uses the RS232 port as the control method. The Control4 drivers will work with any Control4 hardware that supports OS version 2.51 and higher and is backwards compatible for about 3 to 4 years as most systems are now running OS 3.0.

Most of HDTV Supplys modular matrix systems are controllable directly through a Control4 SR-250 handheld remote or their Touchpad. The equipment we used to write and test the one-way drivers were the Control4 EA-1 Controller and the Control4 SR-250 remote control. Talk to your Control4 installer about their free iOS/Android control app that essentially mimics the layout of the onscreen interface and higher-priced touch-pad controllers. If your Control4 control box is connected to your home network then you can launch the app, sign into your Control4 account and get all the system and automation control right there on your phone or tablet, from anywhere in the house for a fee. Setting up a Control4 system is usually not a DIY job and requires that you go through an authorized Control4 dealer so contact Control4 for one in your area.

HDTV Supply has two different Control4 drivers, Basic and Advanced…

Basic: The free Basic drivers control only the Ins and Outs of the matrix and is what most users buy. It does not give feedback to the controller of the command being accepted. It is switching control only. It is very simple, has been tested thoroughly with a Control4 C4-HC250 Automation Controller and our matrices operate flawlessly.

Advanced: The optional Advanced drivers control not only operate the Ins and Outs of the matrix but gives feedback of the command being accepted to the controller as it is a 2-way driver. It does Input and Output switching with feedback, Save preset/scene (1-3) and Recall preset/scene (1-4). This is handy when buying our Modular Matrix Switchers with internal Video Walls processors.

NOTE: Even though the one-way Control4 drivers are free they are licensed to each matrix order and must be ordered again when the matrix order is placed. You cannot get the free, or any, Control4 drivers without ordering a matrix system. We send you the drivers by an email attachment when the matrix switcher ships.

Our 8-WolfPack Chassis have options to support:

-1080p, 4K/30, 4K/60 & Seamless Designs

-Many with built-in Video Wall Processors

-Cards with DIP switch scaling

-HDMI input cards & output cards

-HDBaseT input cards & output cards

-HDBaseT POE Receivers

-iOS/Android, IR Remote & WEB GUI Control

-Front Panel Touch Screen or Buttons

-Other cards, like SDI, VGA, Fiber, etc.

-EDID management & RS232 port

-Embedded audio in & out

The Free One-Way Control4 Drivers for WolfPack Modular Matrix Systems with Lifetime Telephone, CHAT, TEXT, FAX & Email Tech Support and is available now and can be purchased at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/control4-drivers-for-wolfpack-modular-matrix-systems.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

FAX: (800) 435-2623

WEB: www.HDTVSupply.com

EMAIL: support@hdtvsupply.com