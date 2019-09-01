Knightsbridge FX Offers Best Rates for Canadian Travellers Going Abroad

Toronto, ON –September 1, 2019 – Foreign exchange company Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange has revealed the best destinations for Canadian travellers to see their dollars go further this year.

The Toronto-based foreign exchange company aspires to be the best in offering bank-beating exchange rates to Canadians.

So, those contemplating their holidays could do well to learn where the Canadian dollar will go further with the help of KnightsbridgeFX.

With a weak currency at the moment, a recent study suggested that Canadians were re-working their holidays, with at least 40 percent staying in Canada for their summer vacation. But 45 percent said the state of the currency won’t impact their plans.

While Europe is always a great getaway, experts warn that flying there is eight percent higher than it was back in 2016.

Further afield, places like Tanzania, Vietnam, Argentina, and Kenya are proving highly desirable destinations, where the Canadian dollar is doing better against local currencies.

“Morocco, Mexico, Hungary, and India are also favourites among Canadian travellers for 2019,” offered Rahim Madhavji, President of Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange. “Meals and living accommodations can be relatively expensive in these destinations.”

One highlight is that in Argentina, you can buy 30 ARS in 2019, while in 2012, it was down to 4.40—a definite improvement, added Rahim.

“For culture, food, interest, and an amazing journey, these countries, as well as Romania, Egypt, and Thailand, offer the best deals for Canadians heading abroad.”

To take advantage of the fantastic exchange rates for US dollars offered by Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange and its team across Canada, you only need to complete four easy steps to set up an account and you’ll be well on your way to a great holiday.

First, sign up for the account, which is free, and there’s no obligation to transact. Then, book a foreign exchange rate, send the funds, and let KnightsbridgeFX do the rest to convert the funds and send payment.

“We can work with Canadians across all provinces. Our entire focus is the customer and our goal is to ensure they save money on currency exchange,” added Rahim.

Their bank-beating exchange rates are great for Canadians buying US real estate, moving to another country, sending money to family, and paying foreign tuition.

Said Rahim: “Most Canadians are unaware they can do a lot better on the exchange rate as we undercut the bank exchange rates. We call the banks every morning to ensure our exchange rates are better.

“We’re also a trusted name in foreign currency exchange in Canada, have been featured on media and news outlets, and we were also featured on CBC’s hit show “Dragons’ Den,” where we were offered $1 million on-air by two Dragons.

“We’re proud of our A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Our goal is to give you a smooth transaction and ensure you save money when exchanging money.”

Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange is registered with and regulated by FINTRAC, which is governed by the Government of Canada. In Quebec, it is registered by the AMF.

So if you want to get away and make your Canadian Dollar go further, then check out their website at https://www.knightsbridgefx.com/

