Marketing for Start Ups

Rieta de Soet, CEO of Global Management Consultants AG says that many startup companies start at a Business Center. Choosing this route comes with a lot of benefits, such as low costs and the support of experienced professionals.

GMC AG supports their customers wherever they can. Rieta de Soet has set up GMC AG herself and knows how difficult it is to start a business and has some tips for start-up companies.

1. Participate in startup competitions. Even if you do not win, you get publicity. Initially, it is very important to spread the word.

2. Advertising is much easier these days than it was 20 years ago, says Rieta de Soet. Social networks allow fast, cheap and global advertising 24/7.

3. Establish contacts. This is where the business center comes into play. Due to its long existence, GMC AG has numerous useful contacts and acquaints its customers with potential partners.

4. Finding the right partner. If you work in a business center, like GMC AG in Zug, you are not on your own. You have a strong partner with a lot of experience at your side, which gives the start up company a good image from the start.

Not only the cost factor plays a big role, why start up companies should first start in a business center, but also the support they get from a business center like GMC AG, Fabian de Soet concludes.